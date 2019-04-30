SC ex-employee appears before in-house panel

The former woman employee of the Supreme Court who levelled sexual harassment charges against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi appeared on Monday before an in-house committee of three serving judges, constituted to inquire into the allegations.

The woman appeared before the panel headed by Justice S A Bobde for the second time. It is learnt that the inquiry remained inconclusive, and is likely to continue on Tuesday. During the in-chamber proceedings, it is learnt that the lawyer who accompanied the woman complainant was not part of the inquiry proceedings.

The inquiry, which began on Friday, is in the nature of a departmental inquiry on the administrative side, and not a judicial inquiry. On Friday, the Secretary General of the Supreme Court was asked to be present with all relevant documents, and had appeared before the committee.

The inquiry committee has been set up to inquire into the 28-page complaint — that also contains an affidavit — where the woman has alleged sexual harassment by the CJI.