RTI backlog: SC enquires if only bureaucrats are filling posts of information commissioners in CIC

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought to know whether only bureaucrats were being appointed as information commissioners responsible for clearing backlog of RTI applications in the Central Information Commission (CIC).

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer was hearing petitions filed by RTI activists Anjali Bhardwaj, Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired) and Amrita Johri, who contended that there was a huge backlog of RTI applications in CIC as the posts of information commissioners were lying vacant.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand told the bench that the Chief IC and four information commissioners had been appointed so far and the process for appointing others was on.

The court asked if there were names other than sitting or retired bureaucrats recommended by Search Committee which had recommended 14 names for the post of information commissioners. The ASG said the recommendation included the name of a retired judge while others were bureaucrats.

The court pointed out that the objection of the petitioners was that only bureaucrats were getting the job and observed that the search committee too comprised of only civil servants.