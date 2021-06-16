SC ends proceedings against Italian marines in fishermen shooting case

Italian marines Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone had been charged in India for killing two fishermen off Kerala coast in 2012. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed all proceedings pending in the country against two Italian marines accused of shooting two fishermen off the coast of Kerala on February 15, 2012, and directed that the criminal investigation in the matter can resume in Italy.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah quashed the FIR registered in connection with the case and discharged the bail bonds of the two marines Master Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre and Sergeant Major Salvatore Girone.

The bench took into account the fact that the arbitral tribunal constituted under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), 1982, — of which India is a party — had delivered its award on May 21, 2020, under which the Republic of Italy agreed to pay Rs 10 crore in compensation, over and above the ex-gratia amount already paid (Rs 2.17 crore) and also that the tribunal duly recorded Italy’s commitment that it will resume its criminal investigation into the incident.

The bench ordered that while disbursing the compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased, “their interest is also required to be protected so that the amount…is not frittered away”.

This, it said, can be done by investing the sum in the name of the dependents/heirs of each of the deceased in a Fixed Deposit in a nationalised bank for some time. The court further directed that “now the Republic of Italy shall resume its criminal investigation and…that the Union of India, Republic of Italy and the State of Kerala shall cooperate with each other in pursuit of that investigation”.