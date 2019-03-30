SC elevates 37 lawyers as senior advocates, Menaka Guruswamy among them

The Supreme Court has designated 37 lawyers as Senior Advocates. The list includes six women lawyers. They were designated on March 27.

Those elevated include Madhavi Goradia Divan, who is Additional Solicitor General, and advocates Aishwarya Bhati, Menaka Guruswamy, Siddhartha Dave, R Balasubramanian, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, S Wasim A Qadri, and Gaurav Bhatia.

The total number of practising senior advocates designated by the Supreme Court now stands at 420.

The last time the SC had made designations from the Bar was in April 2015. Following this, Senior Advocate Indira Jaising moved the court seeking streamlining the process.

In its judgment delivered on the plea in October 2017, the Supreme Court ordered the setting up of a permanent committee headed by the Chief Justice of India, assisted by a secretariat to accord the designation.

The court said that in the case of the Supreme Court, the permanent committee will comprise the Chief Justice of India and two senior-most companion judges, Attorney General of India, and a representative from the bar nominated by the first four members.

For the High Courts, it will be the Chief Justice of the respective HC and the Advocate General of the state in place of the Chief Justice of India and the Attorney General.

In September 2018, the court designated 25 retired High Court judges as Seniors.