SC disposes of plea seeking probe into Kalburgi killing, ‘larger conspiracy’ against rationalists

MM Kalburgi was shot dead at his residence in Dharwad (File photo) MM Kalburgi was shot dead at his residence in Dharwad (File photo)

The Supreme Court Friday disposed of a petition seeking a thorough investigation into the death of Kannada scholar and writer MM Kalburgi and a probe into an alleged conspiracy against rationalists.

The court disposed of the plea filed by Umadevi Kalburgi, wife of Kalburgi, saying a chargesheet has already been filed in sessions court. Kalburgi was shot dead at his house in Dharwad on the morning of August 30, 2015, by a person who knocked on the door and asked for him. The shooter escaped with a motorcycle rider who was waiting at the gate while the murder was being carried out.

A Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Police last year identified two men in connection with the murder. One of the accused was also held in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

The SIT, which had filed a chargesheet in a Dharwad court against six persons linked to the right-wing Sanatan Sanstha group for the killing of the scholar, said the scholar was targetted by the group over a June 9, 2014, speech made in Bengaluru at a conference to debate a law on banning superstitious practices in Karnataka.

Kalburgi’s identification as a ‘durjan’ or evil person by the radical group follows on the lines of police findings in the murders of the Maharashtra rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, 67, and Karnataka journalist Gauri Lankesh, 55, who were also allegedly identified as ‘durjan’ by the extremist group for speeches and statements deemed to be inimical to their belief system.

