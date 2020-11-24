SC dismisses Tej Bahadur’s plea challenging rejection of nomination papers to contest against PM Modi

The apex court had last week reserved order on Bahadur's plea. (File)

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed ex-BSF personnel Tej Bahadur’s plea challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict which had dismissed his election petition against the poll panel’s decision to reject his nomination papers to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The apex court, which had last week reserved order on Bahadur’s plea and refused to accept the request of his counsel to adjourn the hearing, observed that whether his nomination was rightly or wrongly rejected depends on his eligibility.

“Why should we grant you liberty for adjournment. You are abusing the process of law. You argue,” a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told Bahadur’s counsel.

The counsel argued that Bahadur had earlier filed his nomination as an independent candidate and later as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.

The Returning Officer on May 1 last year had rejected the nomination papers of Bahadur, a Samajwadi Party candidate, who was dismissed from BSF in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the quality of food served to the troops.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.