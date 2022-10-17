scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

SC dismisses plea filed by Tamil Nadu’s Smartha Brahmins seeking minority status

"Many people follow the Advaita philosophy... In that case we will have a nation of minorities," the bench said.

SC upheld a Madras High Court order which had held in June this year that Smartha Brahmins are not a religious denomination, and cannot be accorded a minority status. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea for minority status filed by Smartha Brahmins living in Tamil Nadu and propagating the religious philosophy of Advaita.

A bench comprising justices Krishna Murari and S Ravindra Bhat upheld a Madras High Court order which had held that Smartha Brahmins are not a religious denomination and hence, could not be accorded minority status.

“Many people follow the Advaita philosophy… In that case we will have a nation of minorities,” the bench said.

The high court on June 7, 2022 had said Smartha Brahmins were not entitled to benefits under Article 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs) of the Constitution of India.

“It is clear that there is no common organisation whatsoever by name Smartha Brahmins or any other name. It is just a caste/community without any peculiarity specifically attributable to them which distinguishes them from other Brahmins of the State of Tamil Nadu.”

“Hence, they cannot call themselves to be a religious denomination. Consequently, they are not entitled to the benefits under Article 26 of Constitution of India. Both the substantial questions of law are answered as against the appellants,” the high court had said.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 01:40:09 pm
