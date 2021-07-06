scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
SC dismisses pleas seeking nod to conduct ‘rath yatra’ at places other than Jagannath Puri

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that it would not interfere with the directions passed by the state government under the Disaster Management Act.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 6, 2021 1:07:40 pm
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas seeking permission to conduct ‘rath yatras’ at various places other than Jagannath Puri in Odisha.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that it would not interfere with the directions passed by the state government under the Disaster Management Act.

“We are sorry. We also feel bad,” the bench said.

The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri is an annual ritual and this time, it is scheduled for July 12.

The state has allowed rath yatra only at Jagannath Puri.

