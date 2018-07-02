Follow Us:
Monday, July 02, 2018
SC dismisses plea challenging appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said there were no grounds to quash the appointments of Chaudhary and Bhasin.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: July 2, 2018 5:43:11 pm
aircel maxis case, 2g spectrum case, aircel maxis case ed officer, subramanian swamy 2g case, rajeshwar singh disproportionate wealth, p chidambaram aircel case, karti chidambaram The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) (Express Photo Amit Mehra)

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner (VC) T M Bhasin.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said there were no grounds to quash the appointments of Chaudhary and Bhasin.

The court was hearing a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent CVC Chaudhary and VC Bhasin. The plea alleged that they did not have a “clean record” and a non-transparent procedure was followed while appointing them.

