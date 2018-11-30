SC junks pleas of Army men against lodging of FIRs for operations in AFSPA areas

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed pleas of over 350 Army men who had challenged the registration of FIRs for conducting operations in Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is in force, PTI reported.

Advertising

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that there has to be a mechanism to ensure that “the hands of soldiers are not shaken while fighting terrorism”.

The Centre supported the pleas before a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and U U Lalit against the lodging of FIRs against members of the armed forces in AFSPA-enforced areas.

The apex court said that the Centre should discuss the issue and nobody has stopped the Government from coming out with a mechanism. “Who has stopped you from coming out with a mechanism? These are issues for you to discuss and not for the court,” the bench observed.