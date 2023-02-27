scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

SC dismisses PIL for ‘renaming commission’ to restore ‘original’ names of ancient, religious places

The bench said, “This is a fact that our country was invaded and ruled by a foreign power. We cannot wish out selected part of our history”.

SC on name change of placesA bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna questioned the motive of the PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, saying it will bring alive those issues, “which would keep the country on boil". (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking constituting of a ‘renaming commission’ to restore “original” names of ancient, cultural and religious places “renamed” by invaders, saying India can’t be a prisoner of the past.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna questioned the motive of the PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, saying it will bring alive those issues, “which would keep the country on boil”.

The bench said, “This is a fact that our country was invaded and ruled by a foreign power. We cannot wish out selected part of our history”.

Also Read |Another Mughal Garden is rechristened, this time at Delhi University

The top court told Upadhyay, “our country is secular and Hinduism is a way of life, which has assimilated everyone and there is no bigotry in it”.

It also said the history of the country should not haunt its present and future generations.

Upadhyay had earlier this month filed the PIL, seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a ‘renaming commission’ to restore the “original” names of ancient historical, cultural and religious places which were “renamed” by foreign invaders.

While Mughal Garden was recently renamed Amrit Udyan, the government did nothing to rename the roads named after invaders, the PIL said and contended that the continuation of these names is against the sovereignty and other civil rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Advertisement
Read more |Home Ministry gives NOC for name change of two places in Uttar Pradesh

The PIL said alternatively, the court may direct the Archaeological Survey of India to research and publish the initial names of ancient historical and cultural religious places, which were renamed by “barbaric foreign invaders” to secure the Right to Information under the Constitution.

Also Read
'Holistic Development': Keep airport secret, said Home, but wraps on clea...
Rahul Gandhi
I don't have a house, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP takes a dig
30 tigers die in 2 months, officials say no cause for alarm
PM Modi rally not allowed at Meghalaya stadium as SPG also found venue u...

The PIL said, “We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence but there are many ancient historical cultural religious places in the name of brutal foreign invaders, their servants and family members”.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 13:30 IST
Next Story

Should you have a concoction of water, lemon, and salt as soon as you wake up?

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close