‘Frivolous’: SC dismisses petitions against excavation, construction around Puri Jagannath temple

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions against excavation and construction work by the Odisha government along the Puri Jagannath temple as part of the Puri Heritage Corridor Project, calling the pleas “frivolous”. The petitioners alleged that the construction work would damage the heritage site.
