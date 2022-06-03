scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
‘Frivolous’: SC dismisses petitions against excavation, construction around Puri Jagannath temple

The apex court called the petitions, which alleged that the construction work would damage the heritage site, "frivolous".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 11:14:55 am
Construction around the Puri Jagannath temple. (Express)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions against excavation and construction work by the Odisha government along the Puri Jagannath temple as part of the Puri Heritage Corridor Project, calling the pleas “frivolous”. The petitioners alleged that the construction work would damage the heritage site.

