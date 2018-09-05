SC dismisses petition seeking ban on Malayalam book ‘Meesha’

In its previous hearing, the Top court had said the culture of banning books was wrong since it affected the free flow of ideas. In its previous hearing, the Top court had said the culture of banning books was wrong since it affected the free flow of ideas.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on Malayalam book ‘Meesha’ for its alleged objectionable portrayal of women and temple priests. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra said, “Books should not be read in a fragmented manner but as a whole.”

Also Read: The Sorcerer’s Tale

In its previous hearing on August 2, the top court had said the culture of banning books was wrong since it affected the free flow of ideas. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud had reserved its order on the plea filed by Delhi resident N Radhakrishnan, who has sought to omit excerpts from the book.

IN MALAYALAM | മീശ: നിരോധിക്കില്ല, നോവലിന്റെ ഒരു ഭാഗം എടുത്തല്ല വായിക്കേണ്ടതെന്ന് സുപ്രീം കോടതി

The petitioner had objected to a dialogue between two characters, which allegedly insults Hindu women. He has also alleged that comments of the author about Brahmins amounted to casteist or racial slur. To this, Justice Chadrachud had said it should not be given undue importance in this age of the Internet.

Interview of author S Hareesh

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand had opposed the plea to ban the book saying it would go against freedom of speech and expression. ‘Meesha’ (moustache) authored by S Hareesh, was published as a series in Malayalam magazine ‘Mathrubhumi’ but it was later withdrawn following protests. However, it was published by DC Books.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd