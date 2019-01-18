SC directs Kerala govt to provide security to women who entered Sabarimala

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Kerala government to provide round-the-clock security to two women who entered the Sabarimala temple on January 2. The court has, however, refused to get into other contentions raised by them and also rejected their prayer to tag their plea with review petitions

Appearing for the two women — A Bindu and Kanakadurga — senior advocate Indira Jaising had mentioned the petition before a bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L Nageswara Rao and S K Kaul on Thursday.

The counsel for the Kerala government informed the apex court that 51 women have entered the temple since the September 28 verdict of the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages entry into the temple.

The counsel had said that the women were facing a threat to their lives and one of them was in a hospital, referring to Kanakadurga who was allegedly assaulted by her mother-in-law when she returned after entering the temple. Jaisingh told the court that the issue of protection to them was urgent. Bindu had said that she is facing social discrimination in her village.