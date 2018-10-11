SC directs Amrapali group to file undertaking of sealed properties by 2 pm today

The top court Wednesday had ordered the sealing of nine properties of the Amrapali group The top court Wednesday had ordered the sealing of nine properties of the Amrapali group

The Amrapali real estate group Thursday informed the Supreme Court that its nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida, Rajgir and Buxar have been sealed, as per the court’s direction. A bench of Justice U U Lalit and Justice D Y Chandrachud, in turn, directed Amrapali to file an undertaking relating to the sealing of nine properties by 2 pm today in the presence of two forensic auditors.

Forensic auditors Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal have been appointed to oversee the procedure. The apex court would hear the matter at 2 pm Thursday.

The apex court had yesterday ordered the sealing of nine properties of the embattled real estate company after its three directors, who are in police custody, said the documents related to the group’s 46 firms were stored there.

The Amrapali group is facing lawsuits by homebuyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in its projects.

The directors of the group — Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar — were taken into police custody on October 9 and the firm was castigated for playing “hide and seek” with the court by not complying with its orders to hand over all documents to forensic auditors.

