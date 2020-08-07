SC defers Oza’s plea against Gujarat HC decision by 2 weeks

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 26. (File) The Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 26. (File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred a civil writ moved by Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association president Yatin Oza seeking to set aside a Gujarat High Court full court decision to divest him of his senior advocate designation, by two weeks.

By granting the time, the SC hoped that the Gujarat HC would arrive at a final decision on the contempt proceedings initiated against Oza as well as consider his unconditional apology.

The Gujarat HC took a suo motu cognisance in May on a press conference held by Oza, taking serious objection to him raising his “accusing fingers… against the High Court, High Court Administration and the Registry by irresponsible, sensational and intemperate delivery in an interview”, which was live-streamed via Facebook.

Oza, represented by senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Arvind Dattar, Mihir Joshi and others at the SC hearing on Thursday, stated that he has tendered an unconditional apology before the HC full court and as well as the SC.

“We may note that the petitioner himself has been quite apologetic before us and states that he should not have used the words he used and those words were used in the heat of the situation where everybody is troubled by the prevailing problem of Covid and the grievances of the younger members of Bar…The petitioner goes as far as to use an adjective against himself for using such intemperate language and assures not to ever in future repeat such conduct. We did put to him that the grievances may exist but can always be conveyed in a better language. Systems can be improved but imputations should not unnecessarily be made,” observed Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Ajay Rastogi of the SC in their order.

