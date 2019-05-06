SC defers hearing on Rafale review pleas to May 10, clubs Rahul’s ‘chowkidar chor hai’ case with it

The Supreme Court Monday deferred the hearing on petitions challenging its December 14, 2018 judgment on the Rafale deal to May 10. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said the contempt plea against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attributing the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark to the top court would be heard along with its Rafale review.

Advertising

Petitioners had challenged the verdict upholding India’s deal with France after two media houses — The Hindu and ANI — published ‘leaked’ documents related to the deal for 36 fighter aircraft. The Centre had opposed the inclusion of these documents, saying they are “incomplete internal file notings procured unauthorisedly and illegally”, and that “the petitioners are attempting to bring out internal processing of this Government to Government procurement and trying to present a selective and incomplete picture of the same”.

In the Rahul Gandhi case, last week, the bench had given Gandhi till today to file a fresh affidavit for attributing the remark, ‘chowkidar chor hai’, to the court during an election rally. Gandhi had expressed ‘regret’ in his initial affidavit and later asserted that it was an apology when the court warned him to either admit his mistake or face contempt action.