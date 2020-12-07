‘Derogatory’ remark against Sufi saint: SC refuses to quash FIRs against journalist Amish Devgan

Amish Devgan. (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash multiple FIR’s filed against journalist Amish Devgan in different states for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his remarks on Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti on his show on June 15.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna transferred all FIRs lodged in different states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana against Devgan to Ajmer in Rajasthan. The apex court, however, said Devgan will get protection from any coercive action if he continues to cooperate with the probe.

A total of 7 FIR’s have been filed against Devgan over his alleged derogatory remarks. These FIRs were filed in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra & Telangana. On June 17, the apex court had granted protection to Devgan from an arrest.

Hearing a plea by Devgan seeking quashing of FIRs registered against him, the Supreme Court had in September said that it will examine whether the charges warrants an investigation. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna told senior advocate Manish Singhvi that the ingredients of Section 295A IPC were not present in the FIR, and thus the court will look into it.

