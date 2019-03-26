SC declines to hear plea on quota ordinance

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition challenging the central ordinance restoring the roster system of calculating reservations in faculty positions in universities by taking the total seats in the university as the basis. A bench of Justices S A Bobde and Sanjiv Khanna told the petitioner counsel to approach the High Court if they had any grievance.

Advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, appearing for petitioners, said The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Ordinance, 2019 promulgated on March 7 had the effect of nullifying the apex court’s order that the reservation should be calculated department-wise. Another counsel contended that the issue had countrywide ramification but the court replied that the High Court would also deal with it.

The apex court on January 22 upheld the Allahabad HC decision that reservations in faculty positions in universities should be calculated department-wise and not by taking the total seats in a university as the basis.