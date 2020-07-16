SC declines petition against domicile quota in J&K

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat told the petitioner that he should approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. (File) A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat told the petitioner that he should approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. (File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition challenging the law reserving level 4 posts in Jammu and Kashmir public service for domicile holders.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat told the petitioner that he should approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The plea said that after scrapping of Article 370 in August last year, the same laws as applicable to the rest of the country also apply to the Union Territory of J&K and “therefore if any reservation has to be granted in the UT on the basis of residence, the same may be done only in consonance with Article 16(3) of the Constitution”.

It contended that “sections 3A, 5A, 6, 7 and 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act” were “violative of Articles 14, 16, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India as these sections direct 100 per cent reservation to domicile of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir in public employment”.

The law, said the petitioner, is violative of the Constitution which guarantees equal opportunity in employment, and also goes against the 50 per cent reservation ceiling laid down by the Supreme Court.

