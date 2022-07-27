SC decision on PMLA will have far-reaching implications: Congress

July 27, 2022 8:10:28 pm
The Congress Wednesday said the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the constitutional validity of some provisions of the money laundering law will have far-reaching implications for India’s democracy, especially when governments are anchored in “political vendetta”.
The top court Wednesday upheld the provisions relating to the Enforcement Directorate’s powers of arrest, attachment, search, and seizure.
“The judgement pronounced by the Supreme Court on the powers of the Enforcement Directorate today will have far reaching implications for our democracy, especially when Governments are anchored in political vendetta,” AICC general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.
“However, there is one specific aspect of the judgement I would like to address immediately: I had moved the Supreme Court on the blatant misuse of the Money Bill route by the Modi Government, on the amendments made to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The Supreme Court had issued notice on my petition on July 2nd, 2019. This question remains unresolved in today’s judgement,” he said.
He noted that the Court has agreed that they “are conscious of the fact that if that ground of challenge is to be accepted, it may go to the root of the matter and amendments effected vide Finance Act would become unconstitutional or ineffective”.
“The Court has left these matters to be decided by a larger bench. This is a matter of some gratification,” he said.
