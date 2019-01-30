If there is an iota of non-cooperation, will come down heavily: SC warns Karti Chidambaram

The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad for tennis tournaments provided he cooperates with the Enforcement Directorate probe in the Aircel-Maxis and INX media case.

The top court has directed Karti Chidambaram to appear before the ED on March 5, 6, 7 and 12 for questioning. He has also been asked to deposit Rs 10 crore as security before he leaves the country.

“You can go wherever you want to, you can do whatever you want, but don’t play around with the law. If there is an iota of non-cooperation, will come down heavily,” said Chief of Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Karti.

Karti is scheduled to travel to France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom for the next few months for international tennis tournaments organised by a company called ‘Totus Tennis Ltd’ having its registered office in the UK.

P Chidambaram’s son Karti is facing criminal cases being investigated by the ED one of which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.