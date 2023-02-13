‘Ensure what is expected is done’: SC expresses ‘concerns’ over pending Collegium recommendations

The Supreme Court on Monday said it continued to have certain “concerns” regarding the Centre’s response to its Collegium’s recommendations on the appointment and transfer of high court judges, and advised the government to do the needful.

“I can assure you that we are equally concerned with what is happening,” Justice S K Kaul, heading a three-judge bench, said as advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that the government had not acted upon recommendations reiterated by the Collegium.

Agreeing to defer the hearing due to the non-availability of Attorney General R Venkataramani, the bench – also comprising Justices Manoj Mishra and Aravind Kumar – told the counsel appearing for the Centre, “Make sure, please make sure, what is expected is done. Communicate it to the learned Attorney General”.

The apex court was hearing a plea by the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru seeking contempt of court proceedings against the government for alleged delay in clearing the names recommended by the Collegium for appointment as high court judges within the timelines laid down by the top court.

Taking it up on February 3, the Centre had assured the court that the process was on and that some of the appointments will come through by the next date of hearing.

Monday, the bench noted that some “developments” had occurred after February 3 as the government had since notified the appointment of seven Supreme Court judges as well as Chief Justices and judges of different high courts.

Senior Advocate Arvind P Datar said that while some of the recommendations were cleared quickly, others were kept pending. “In some cases, the recommendations made on February 7 and 9 have been approved in 2-3 days. But some appointments have not been done…,” he said and cited the instance of Justice Vinod K Chandran of the Kerala High Court. The recommendation to elevate him as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court is yet to be cleared, the senior counsel pointed out.

Justice Kaul said the appointments also require the consent of the state government and where such approvals have come through quickly, the appointments have also been fast. “State Government’s consent has to be obtained. If the State Government is prompt in giving consent, then one of the notifications have come very early,” he said referring to the case of Justice Sandeep Mehta who has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Kaul pointed out that “it appears that the consent (for Justice Mehta) must have been immediately sent”.

Bhushan then raised the issue of the reiterated names, prompting Justice Kaul to remark, “I am also concerned with some issues…”. The bench seemed to agree with his submission that the debate cannot go on endlessly.

The court will hear the matter next on March 2.

On the last date of hearing, the Supreme Court had aired its displeasure at the delay in clearing its recommendations and warned the government that any further delay “may result in both administrative and judicial actions which may not be palatable”.