Sunday, June 24, 2018
  • SC collegium’s recommendation for appointments of two lawyers as Allahabad HC judges returned by govt again

The NDA government had on an earlier occasion returned the file recommending the two names, citing complaints against the candidates. But the collegium reiterated its recommendation, terming the complaints as frivolous.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 24, 2018 6:41:33 pm
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud sought the view of the Uttar Pradesh government and asked the Sunni Central Waqf Board to serve the copy on the counsel for the state government. The two lawyers have been regularly appearing as senior standing counsel in the Allahabad High Court.
The Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation for the appointments of two lawyers, one of them a former top court judge’s son, as judges of the Allahabad High Court has been returned for the second time by the government citing complaints against them. The two lawyers are Mohammad Mansoor and Basharat Ali Khan. Mansoor is the son of former Supreme Court judge late Saghir Ahmed.

Justice Ahmed had headed a working group formed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Centre-State relations with special reference to Jammu and Kashmir. The NDA government had on an earlier occasion returned the file recommending the two names, citing complaints against the candidates. But the collegium reiterated its recommendation, terming the complaints as frivolous.

Last month, the recommendation was returned by the government to the collegium for reconsideration, after keeping the matter pending for over two-and-a-half years. After Justice J Chelameswar retired on Friday, the five-member collegium — a body of top five Supreme Court judges — will have to be reconstituted.

The collegium, with a new member, will now have to take a call on the two names. The two lawyers have been regularly appearing as senior standing counsel in the Allahabad High Court.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to return the name of advocate Nazir Ahmed Beig for elevation as the Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge. The names of three others — Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Sindhu Sharma and district judge Rashid Ali Dar — are being processed by the Law Ministry. There was no immediate word on why Beig’s name was returned to the collegium.

