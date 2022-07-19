SC Collegium reiterates names of 5 advocates for Allahabad HC judges

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has reiterated its recommendations to appoint five advocates as judges of Allahabad High Court.

A notification on Monday said the collegium took the decision in a meeting on July 14.

The collegium recommended names of advocates Shishir Jain, Manu Khare, Rishad Murtuza, Dhruv Mathur and Vimlendu Tripathi for the second time. It had first recommended their names in a list of 13 advocates on August 24 last year.

Conventionally, the government is bound to accept the collegium’s recommendation if the decision has been reiterated.

The collegium also recommended two new names — that of advocates Saurabh Srivastava and Om Prakash Shukla — as judges of Allahabad HC.

For Chhattisgarh HC, the collegium recommended advocate Rakesh Mohan Pandey and judicial officer Radhakrishnan Agarwal.

For the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, it recommended judicial officer Rajesh Sekhri.

Sources told The Indian Express that the collegium also discussed appointment of a new Chief Justice for Karnataka HC — with Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi retiring on July 2, the HC is currently functioning with an acting Chief Justice.

It is learnt that the collegium had in May considered appointing Justice Jaswant Singh, a judge of Orissa HC, as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC.