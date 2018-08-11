SC Collegium reiterates names of two advocates for elevation to Gauhati HC

The Collegium for appointments to High Courts is made up of the three senior-most judges of the apex court — Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Gogoi and M B Lokur. The Collegium for appointments to High Courts is made up of the three senior-most judges of the apex court — Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Gogoi and M B Lokur.

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated the names of two advocates for elevation to Gauhati High Court even as it returned to the Chief Justices of Calcutta, Bombay and Gujarat High Courts names of seven lawyers recommended by them for elevation.

The Collegium had approved the names of Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Nani Tagia on April 6. But the government returned the file for reconsideration.

Reiterating the names, the Collegium said that while granting approval it had carefully scrutinised materials placed on record and found them suitable. The Collegium resolution, however, added that one of its members — Justice Ranjan Gogoi — had not participated in the proceedings as regards Tagia.

The Collegium for appointments to High Courts is made up of the three senior-most judges of the apex court — Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Gogoi and M B Lokur.

The Calcutta High Court Collegium had proposed three lawyers for elevation to its bench. This was cleared by the SC Collegium but the Centre returned these for reconsideration. In the case of two of them, the SC Collegium upon reconsideration found that they had not reached 45 years as required by the Memorandum of Procedure, which is the set of rules governing judges’ appointment. The SC Collegium returned all the three names to the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice.

It also returned to the Bombay High Court Chief Justice the name of one advocate and three to the Gujarat High Court Chief Justice. The Bombay High Court’s nominee had earlier been cleared by the SC Collegium, but rejected by the Centre.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App