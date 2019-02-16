SC Collegium reiterates elevation of advocate as Kerala HC judge

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation to appoint an advocate as judge of the Kerala High Court and approved the names of ten other lawyers for elevation as judges to the Allahabad High Court.

The Kerala High Court Collegium had on March 7, 2018, proposed the names of seven advocates including that of P V Kunhikrishnan. On October 9, the SC Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of three advocates, including Kunhikrishnan. However, the Department of Justice referred his file back to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for reconsideration in the light of the observations made in the file.

The SC Collegium comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices A K Sikri and S A Bobde, which met on February 12, “carefully scrutinized the material placed on record, including the reasons recorded in the file for seeking reconsideration of the proposal” as regards Kunhikrishnan, and concluded that “the Collegium while clearing his name on 9th October, 2018 has already considered material on the basis of which the proposal…has been referred back for reconsideration”.

It said that “there is no fresh material in the file referred back” and resolved to reiterate the October 9 recommendation on Kunhikrishnan.

Besides, the SC Collegium also decided to recommend that Judicial Officer Ali Zamin be appointed as Judge of the Allahabad High Court.