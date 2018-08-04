SC Collegium reiterates 3 names for elevation to HCs

The judges said they had “perused the note recorded in the file” and that “the High Court Collegium had found the seven names, including that of Shri Harnaresh Singh Gill, suitable for elevation after assessing their performance, legal acumen and arguing skill on the basis of interaction during court hearings from time to time”. (Representational Image) The judges said they had “perused the note recorded in the file” and that “the High Court Collegium had found the seven names, including that of Shri Harnaresh Singh Gill, suitable for elevation after assessing their performance, legal acumen and arguing skill on the basis of interaction during court hearings from time to time”. (Representational Image)

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation for elevation of three advocates as High Court judges — one to the Punjab and Haryana HC and two to the Madras HC — despite the Centre’s reservations. The apex judicial appointments body comprising three most senior judges — Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur — which met here on August 1, however, considered the Centre’s objections to elevation of a few other names and remitted them back to the Chief Justices of the respective High Courts. It also cleared the names of five judicial officers to the Karnataka High Court.

The SC Collegium had cleared the proposal for elevation of Harnaresh Singh Gill and six other advocates to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in April 2017. While all the others were appointed, the government returned Gill’s recommendation to the CJI for reconsideration.

The Collegium, however, said the Centre had not given any reasons for this. “No reason has been given why his appointment was withheld. Even now, no adverse material has been placed in the file,” the collegium said in its resolution.

The judges said they had “perused the note recorded in the file” and that “the High Court Collegium had found the seven names, including that of Shri Harnaresh Singh Gill, suitable for elevation after assessing their performance, legal acumen and arguing skill on the basis of interaction during court hearings from time to time”.

The Collegium on August 1 also reiterated its December 4, 2017, recommendation to elevate two advocates to the Madras High Court. The Centre had sent back the files of advocates C Emalias and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, noting that there were complaints against them. But the Collegium said it did not find “any prima facie substance” in the complaints and hence was “not persuaded to reconsider the matter”. It said the complaints were “devoid of merit” and “deserve to be ignored”.

The Collegium, however, “remitted” to the Madras HC Chief Justice its April 19, 2018, recommendation to elevate judicial officer Sarodjiny Devy as HC judge. The Centre had returned Devy’s file to the CJI.

The Collegium revived its 2016 recommendation to elevate advocate Amit Negi as a judge of the Allahabad High Court. Negi’s name was cleared by the SC Collegium twice — on August 30 and November 15, 2016. The Collegium then withheld the recommendation following an FIR against the lawyer. “Subsequently, it was brought to the notice of the Chief Justice of India that the High Court quashed the said FIR,” the August 1 Collegium said, recommending that his appointment be expedited.

The judicial appointments body remitted back to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC a file pertaining to elevation of two lawyers — Basharat Ali Khan and Mohd Mansoor. The SC Collegium had cleared their names in February and April 2016, but the Department of Justice returned it with complaints against them.

Taking into consideration inputs from the Centre on the recommendation for elevation of advocate Bharroo Prakash Sharma to the Chattisgarh High Court, the SC Collegium also remitted his file back to the Chief Justice of the HC.

