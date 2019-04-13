SC Collegium recommends two names to apex court

The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday decided to recommend that Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Aniruddha Bose and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice A S Bopanna be appointed judges of the apex court.

Advertising

The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, and R F Nariman, said that “while recommending the names”, it “has taken into consideration, apart from their merit and integrity, combined seniority on all-India basis of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of High Courts”.

The Collegium said it had “also kept in mind the desirability of giving due representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court, as far as possible, to all the High Courts”.

Friday’s Collegium resolution uploaded on the Supreme Court’s official page said the court was currently working with 27 judge against the sanctioned strength of 31.