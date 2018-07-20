SC Collegium recommends Justice Aniruddha Bose’s name for appointment as Jharkhand HC CJ

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Aniruddha Bose, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, for appointment as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Aniruddha Bose, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, for appointment as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Aniruddha Bose, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, for appointment as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court, days after the government turned down the top court’s proposal that he should head the Delhi High Court.

The five-judge Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Friday made public its decision was taken on July 16.

It said after the file of Justice Bose was returned by the law ministry, his name has been recommended to head the Jharkhand High Court instead.

After keeping the file pending for over five months, the government had told the Collegium to reconsider its decision to appoint him as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

It said that Bose — who has been a judge since 2004 — did not have any experience as a chief justice to handle such a prominent high court.

The government wants the Collegium to recommend another name in place of the 59-year-old Justice Bose for the Delhi High Court, which has been without a full-time chief justice for more than a year now.

The government had recently stalled the elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court citing seniority and regional representation.

The collegium today reiterated its recommendation to elevate Justice Joseph to the top court.

