SC Collegium recommends four judges for elevation to the apex court

Justice Bhushan R Gavai

Born on November 24, 1960 at Amravati, Justice Gavai joined the Bar on March 16, 1985. He worked with late Barrister Raja S Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of High Court, till 1987 and then practised independently at the Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990. After 1990, he practised mainly before the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court in constitutional law and administrative law.

Justice Gavai is the son of Ramkrishna Gavai, late leader of Republican Party of India (Gavai), who also was former Governor of Bihar and Kerala. The senior Gavai, a close associate of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, died in 2015.

Justice Gavai had served as standing counsel for Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University. He was appointed Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, Nagpur Bench, from August 1992 to July 1993. Later, he was appointed Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for Nagpur bench on January 17, 2000.

He stands at serial number 8 in the combined seniority of High Court judges on all-India basis and is likely to be Chief Justice of India in due course.

Justice Surya Kant

Justice Kant was born in Hisar district of Haryana, passed his Matric standard examination in 1977 from a village school and graduated in 1981 from the Government Post-Graduate College, Hisar. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in law in 1984 from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak. He started practising Law at the District Courts, Hisar, in 1984 and shifted to Chandigarh in 1985 to practise at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was designated as Senior Advocate in 2001 and was Haryana Advocate General till he was elevated as a permanent judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in January 2004.

He was elevated as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court in October 2018. Until his elevation and transfer to Shimla, Justice Kant was heading the full bench which is monitoring the investigation into the alleged violence caused by Dera Sacha Sauda followers in August 2017 following the conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Between 2015 and July 2018, Justice Kant, on the division bench at Punjab and Haryana High Court, was also hearing the Bhola drugs case in Punjab.

In 2015, Justice Kant held that that inmates were entitled to the right to procreate while incarcerated and that it was a fundamental right. A debater since his student days, he is a passionate environmentalist associated with various NGOs and law associations.

Justice Kant figures at serial number 11 in the combined seniority of High Court judges on all-India basis.

Justice Aniruddha Bose

Justice Bose was appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand on August 11, 2018. He studied at St Lawrence High School, Calcutta, in 1976 and completed his B.Com from St. Xavier’s College and LL.B from Surendranath College of Law, Calcutta.

He was enrolled with the Bar as an Advocate in October 1985 and practised in the High Court at Calcutta in constitutional and civil matters, with special emphasis on intellectual property law. He was elevated to the bench as a permanent judge of the High Court at Calcutta on January 19, 2004.

When his name was recommended on April 12, Justice Bose stood at serial number 12 in the combined seniority of High Court judges on all-India basis.

Justice A S Bopanna

Justice Bopanna was appointed Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court on October 29 last year.

Born in 1959, he enrolled as an Advocate in November 1984 and practised civil, constitutional, company, service and labour matters in the High Court as well as in civil and labour courts. He also worked as Legal Advisor to all Central Public Sector Undertakings and worked as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel from 1999 to 2005. He was appointed an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka in 2006 and became permanent judge in 2007.

He is at serial number 36 in the combined seniority of High Court judges on all-India basis.