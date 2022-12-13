scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

SC Collegium recommends 5 names to Centre for appointment as apex court judges

The Collegium's recommendations, if accepted by the Centre, will raise the total number of judges in the apex court to 33 against the sanctioned strength of 34 including the CJI.

supreme court collegiumThe Supreme Court Collegium also recommended the elevation of three high court judges as chief justices of the high courts of Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Gauhati. (Express file photo)

The six-member Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended five judges, including Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Karol, the chief justices of Rajasthan and Patna high courts, for elevation as judges of the top court.

Besides Justices Mithal and Karol, the Collegium also recommended the name of Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, for appointment as a Supreme Court judge, the recommendations uploaded on the apex court’s website said.

Opinion |SC vs Government: For judiciary to remain independent, appointments of judges should be left to SC collegium

The Collegium also recommended the name of Ahsanuddin Amanullah, a judge of the Patna High Court, as SC judge. It recommended Justice Manoj Misra, a judge of the Allahabad High Court, for elevation as an apex court judge.

The Supreme Court Collegium also recommended the elevation of three high court judges as chief justices of the high courts of Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Gauhati.

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra of Uttarakhand High Court has been sent to Jharkhand High Court.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh of the Gauhati High Court has been sent to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. Justice K. Vinod Chandran of Kerala High Court will be the new chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 10:24:08 pm
