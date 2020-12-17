SC Collegium recommends chief justices for five HCs

This comes nearly eight months after the judge was controversially transferred from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court, when he was presiding over the bench hearing cases relating to Delhi riots.

THE SUPREME Court Collegium on Wednesday announced its recommendations for appointment of chief justices in five high courts.

According to the recommendations, Justice S Muralidhar, the second senior-most judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, will take over as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. This comes nearly eight months after the judge was controversially transferred from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court, when he was presiding over the bench hearing cases relating to Delhi riots.

The Collegium also made a slew of recommendations to transfer judges from one High Court to another, including that of Justice J K Maheshwari, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, whose name has been proposed for Sikkim High Court. Justice Maheshwari’s transfer comes in the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy’s letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, alleging that a senior judge of the Supreme Court was interfering with the functioning of the High Court. Justice A K Goswami, Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, will be the new Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium also recommended appointment of Justice Hima Kohli, the second senior-most judge of Delhi High Court, as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Justice Kohli is currently hearing all cases related to management of the pandemic. Justice R S Chauhan, the current Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, will be transferred to Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Sanjib Banerjee, second senior-most judge of Calcutta High Court, has been recommended for elevation as Chief Justice of Madras High Court. Justice Pankaj Mithal of Allahabad High Court has been recommended for elevation as Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

The senior most-senior judge of Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, he presided over the bench that pulled up UP government over the alleged gangrape and murder in Hathras.

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, judge of Uttarakhand High Court, has been appointed Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

