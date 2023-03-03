scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

SC Collegium recommends 7 as judges for Gujarat HC

On Advocate Thakker, the Collegium said:“She has been able to overcome her own physical disabilities and her appointment would bring greater inclusion to the composition of the High Court.”

Gujarat High Court judges, SC collegium, Supreme Court Collegium, Gujarat High Court, Indian Express, India news, current affairsOn Advocate Desai, the Collegium, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said it found that he enjoys a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse had come to notice against his integrity.

The Supreme Court Collegium Thursday recommended the names of two advocates and five judicial officers for elevation as judges in the Gujarat High Court.

Those recommended by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud are Advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker and judicial officers Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhjbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi.

On Advocate Thakker, the Collegium said:“She has been able to overcome her own physical disabilities and her appointment would bring greater inclusion to the composition of the High Court.”

On Advocate Desai, the Collegium, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said it found that he enjoys a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse had come to notice against his integrity.

Also Read
supreme court
Supreme Court steps in: Panel of PM, LoP and CJI will choose CEC, ECs
CJI Chandrachud vs Vikas Singh
CJI Chandrachud, SC Bar association president engage in heated exchange o...
Transmashholding, TMH, Railway PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Russia, moscow, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Russia’s TMH bids lowest for making 200 Vande Bharat trains in India
Govt cuts tenure of scientist who brought cheetahs

The Collegium also decided to recommend the name of Senior Advocate Karda Ete as a judge of the Gauhati High Court.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 02:40 IST
Next Story

HC rejects bail pleas of SP MLA in ‘illicit’ liquor sale case

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close