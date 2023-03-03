SC Collegium recommends 7 as judges for Gujarat HC

The Supreme Court Collegium Thursday recommended the names of two advocates and five judicial officers for elevation as judges in the Gujarat High Court.

Those recommended by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud are Advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker and judicial officers Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhjbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi.

On Advocate Thakker, the Collegium said:“She has been able to overcome her own physical disabilities and her appointment would bring greater inclusion to the composition of the High Court.”

On Advocate Desai, the Collegium, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said it found that he enjoys a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse had come to notice against his integrity.

The Collegium also decided to recommend the name of Senior Advocate Karda Ete as a judge of the Gauhati High Court.