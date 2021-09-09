SC Collegium recommends 12 permanent judges for Karnataka, Kerala HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has recommended twelve more names for elevation to the Karnataka and Kerala High Courts.

The Collegium, in its September 7 recommendation, cleared the names of two additional judges from Kerala High Court and ten additional judges from Karnataka High Court as permanent judges in the respective courts.

This takes the total number of names recommended by the Collegium to the high courts and apex court since August 17 to a record 103 — 94 to HCs and 9 to tbe SC.

Making a determined bid to raise the strength of judges in the country’s High Courts which are plagued by a large number of vacancies, the Collegium had in meetings held on August 24 and September 1 recommended 68 names including 10 women in one go for elevation to the HC’s.

This came only a fortnight after the Collegium (a five-member Collegium picks judges for the SC while a three-member Collegium picks names for HC’s) recommended a record nine names in one go for the SC on August 17.

All the nine names also got the executive’s clearance and took oath on August 31.

Also on August 17, the Collegium recommended six judicial officers and a member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal as judges of Telengana HC, six additional judges as permanent judges of Karnataka HC and one Additional Judge of Calcutta HC as permanent judge there.

As per the Department of Justice, as on September 1, there were 465 vacancies in the 25 High Court — 281 of permanent judges and 184 of Additional Judges — against a sanctioned strength of 1,098. Of these, the Allahabad High Court accounted for 68 vacancies, Punjab and Haryana for 40 and Calcutta for 36.