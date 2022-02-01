SC collegium proposes Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as CJ of Madras High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended appointing Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and also comprising Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, which met on December 14, 2021 and January 29, 2022, also recommended 14 advocates and three judicial officers for appointment as judges in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Orissa HCs.

Justice Bhandari, who began his stint on the Bench as a judge of Rajasthan HC in July 2007, has been serving as the Acting CJ of Madras HC.

Those recommended for elevation to MP HC are advocates Maninder SIngh Bhati, Dwarka Dhish Bansal and Milind Ramesh Phadke, and judicial officers Amar Nath Kesharwani. Prakash Chandra Gupta, DInesh Kumar Paliwal.

Those approved for AP HC are advocates K Srinivasa Reddy, G Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkatateswarlu Nimmagadda, T Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Ravi Cheemalapati, and V Sujhata as judges of Andhra Pradesh HC.

The collegium also cleared the elevation of advocates V Narasingh, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Raman Murahari as judges of Orissa HC.