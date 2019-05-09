Collegium rejects Centre’s objection over elevation of two judges, reiterates recommendation

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Thursday reiterated its recommendation to elevate Justices Aniruddha Bose and A S Bopanna to the apex court along with two other judges. This came after the Centre had sent back the files for reconsideration on grounds of regional representation and seniority. The collegium forwarded to the Centre on April 12 its recommendation to elevate Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Aniruddha Bose and Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court A S Bopanna to the apex court.

The other two judges recommended for elevation were Justices Surya Kant and Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai.

“The Collegium extensive deliberated and discussed names of Chief Justices and senior puisne High Court Judges eligible for appointment as Judges of the Supreme Court,” an order by the collegium read.

“The Collegium considers that the following two persons are deserving and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Judges of the Supreme Court of India – 1) Mr Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge, Bombay High Court, and 2) Mr Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh High Court (PHC: Punjab & Haryana),” the statement added.

The resolution also said that by Justice Gavai’s appointment, the Supreme Court will have a Judge belonging to the Scheduled Caste category after about a decade”.

At present, the top court is functioning with 27 judges against a sanctioned strength of 31.