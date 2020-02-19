SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice More from Bombay HC to Meghalaya HC

Justice Ranjit More is the third senior-most judge of Bombay High Court after the resignation of Justice Dharmadhikari. Justice Ranjit More is the third senior-most judge of Bombay High Court after the resignation of Justice Dharmadhikari.

The Supreme Court Collegium Wednesday recommended the transfer of three judges of various high courts. While Justice S Muralidhar has been recommended to be transferred from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana HC, Justice Ranjit More from Bombay HC to Meghalaya HC, and Justice Malimath from Karnataka to Uttarakhand HC.

Apart from Justice R V More, Justices S C Dharmadhikari, B P Dharmadhikari are also set to move out from the Bombay High Court.

Justice Satyaranjan C Dharmadhikari, who resigned last week, was the second most senior judge of Bombay HC. Although he maintained that he resigned for “personal reasons”, he clarified that it was due to his reluctance to move out of Mumbai — he was being considered for transfer to Orissa High Court as the Chief Justice. Sources told The Indian Express that the SC Collegium had discussed the move with the judge.

Justice More is the third senior-most judge of Bombay High Court after the resignation of Justice Dharmadhikari.

The question on whether Bombay High Court will have a chief from its own court or whether a transfer of another Chief Justice is on the cards is being discussed in legal circles.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

