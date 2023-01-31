SC collegium recommends elevation of Allahabad, Gujarat HC chief justices to apex court

The Supreme Court Collegium Tuesday recommended to the Centre the names of Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar for elevation as apex court judges.

All the six members of the Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, were unanimous in recommending the name of Justice Bindal. However, Justice K M Joseph had reservation in recommending the name of Justice Kumar, as per the resolution uploaded on the apex court website.

“The resolution of the Collegium in regard to the appointment of Mr Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, is unanimous. However, in regard to the appointment of Mr Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat, Justice K M Joseph has expressed his reservations on the ground that his name can be considered at a later stage,” the resolution said.

Before serving as the Allahabad HC Chief Justice, Bindal was the acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. During his tenure in Kolkata, he was caught in a controversy in the standoff between the Trinamool Congress and the Centre after elections in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Kumar is currently on the division bench of the Gujarat HC that came down heavily on Morbi Municipality, inquiring why it did not take over when the Oreva Group in a letter dated December 2021 stated that the bridge was critical while lobbying for an increase in ticket prices for the bridge, and on the aspect that the municipality’s general body had not formally assented to the execution of the agreement in favour of Oreva to maintain and operate the bridge.

135 people had died and 56 were injured when the Jhulto Pul suspension bridge in Morbi collapsed in October last year. The Gujarat HC had questioned the state government why it had not exercised Section 263 of the Municipalities Act, which allows powers to dissolve a municipality if it is found incompetent.