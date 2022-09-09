scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

SC collegium discusses judges’ appointment, meeting lasts 4 hours

At least 10 recommendations, reiterated by the collegium, are currently pending with the government. These include Karnataka High Court advocate Ramachandra Naik, Calcutta High Court advocates Sakya Sen and Amitesh Banerjee.

CJI U U Lalit took oath on August 27 (Express/File)

At its first meeting, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit spent more than four hours discussing several key issues concerning appointment of judges, the Indian Express has learnt.

Reconstituted after CJI Lalit took oath on August 27, the 3-member collegium, which makes recommendations for appointment of High Court judges, also comprises Justices DY Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul.The collegium, sources said, met on September 7 and cleared recommendations for several HCs and is likely to send it to the government this week.

It is learnt that the collegium discussed earlier recommendations pending with the government in the meeting that went on from 5pm to almost 9pm.

At least 10 recommendations, reiterated by the collegium, are currently pending with the government. These include Karnataka High Court advocate Ramachandra Naik, Calcutta High Court advocates Sakya Sen and Amitesh Banerjee.

First recommended in October 2019, Naik’s name was reiterated by collegium on March 2, 2021 and then again on September 1, 2021. Sen was first recommended in July 2019 and his name was reiterated in October 2021. Banerjee’s name was recommended in July 2019 and reiterated in September 2021.

Sources said the five-member collegium is likely to meet next week to consider recommendations for SC judges. Apart from CJI Lalit, Justices Chandrachud and Kaul, this 5-member collegium also comprises Justices Indira Banerjee and Abdul Nazeer.

Currently, the SC has 30 judges including the CJI against a sanctioned strength of 34. Three judges are set to retire this year: Justice Banerjee on September 23; Justice Hemant Gupta on October 16 and CJI Lalit on November 8.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 02:08:06 am
