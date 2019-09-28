SC Collegium clears names of 7 judicial officers for Bombay HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has cleared the names of seven judicial officers, including three who had crossed the prescribed age limit, for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court. The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana, decided to overlook the age norms, keeping in mind the “excellent service record” of the three judicial officers and the “huge pendency” of cases in the High Court.

Advertising

“The Collegium has duly taken note of the observation made in the file that three Judicial Officers viz. S/Shri B.U. Debadwar, S.P. Tavade, and S.D. Kulkarnihad crossed the prescribed age limit of 58-1/2 years on the date of vacancies against which their names have been recommended. In this regard, while approving the proposal for their elevation we have taken into account the fact that Bombay High Court is grappling with huge pendency of civil as well as criminal cases, as it is functioning with 67 Judges against the total Judge-strength of 94 (constituting about 29 per cent vacancies).

Apart from this, we have taken into account their excellent service record which reflects that they are persons with all the qualities like high level of judicial acumen, conduct, character and integrity, which make them eminently suitable for elevation. Their judgments have been graded as A/B+,” the Collegium resolution, dated September 26, said.

The Collegium also approved the name of a lawyer for appointment to the HC. It also decided to recommend the elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.