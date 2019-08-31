Supreme Court collegium clears names for Chief Justices of 9 HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Chief Justices for nine High Courts, including the four whose current Chief Justices have been cleared by it for elevation to the top court.

Justice J K Maheshwari, senior puisne Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and Justice Ajai Lamba, currently in Allahabad High Court, has been recommended for the post of Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, a senior puisne judge from Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been proposed as Chief Justice for Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice L Narayana Swamy of Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium, which met on August 28, also recommended Justice S Manikumar of Madras High Court as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court and Bombay High Court judge Justice Indrajit Mahanty as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

It also recommended Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, the seniormost Judge from Gauhati High Court, for the post of the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, which is set to fall vacant upon retirement of the incumbent.

The Collegium also cleared Justice Vikram Nath, the seniormost Judge from Allahabad High Court, to be Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.

In April 2019, the Collegium had recommended that Justice Nath be appointed Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The government, however, referred the recommendation back to the court for reconsideration. Following this, the Collegium decided to recommend his name for the Gujarat High Court.

The Collegium has recommended the elevation of the current Chief Justices of high courts in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala to the top court.