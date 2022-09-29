scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

SC collegium headed by CJI Lalit recommends transfer of Orissa CJ Justice Muralidhar to Madras HC

Justice Muralidhar was initially appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court in May 2006 and later was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020.

Justice S Muralidhar. (Express archive photo)

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is learnt to have recommended to the Centre the transfer of Chief Justice (CJ) of Orissa High Court, Justice S Muralidhar, as the CJ of the Madras High Court, sources said on Thursday.

The collegium, which also comprised justices D Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, met on Wednesday to deliberate upon issues including the transfer of high court judges, the sources told PTI.

In the meeting, the collegiums resolved to transfer Justice Muralidhar in the same capacity to the Madras High Court.

The apex court collegium is likely to come up with a statement on it, they said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...Premium
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...

Justice Muralidhar was initially appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court in May 2006 and later was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020.

He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on January 4, 2021.

Prior to this, the apex court collegium has recommended elevation of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, as a judge of the apex court.

Advertisement

On September 12, the CJI Lalit-led collegium had approved the appointment of 20 judges to high courts of Punjab and Haryana, Bombay and Karnataka.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 11:44:38 am
Next Story

Greek footballer Kostas Manolas made to pose alongside a real lion. Video turns a ‘roaring’ hit

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement