After SC flags ‘serious issue’, Centre says it will clear Collegium recommendations soon

The Centre on Friday assured the Supreme Court that it would soon clear the Collegium’s recommendations for the appointment of five judges in the Supreme Court. This comes after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the Centre’s delay in clearing its recommendations for the transfer of High Court judges, calling it a “very serious issue”.

The top court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34, is presently functioning with a working strength of 27. On December 13, the Supreme Court had recommended five names for elevation to the apex court — Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court, Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court, Justice Pankaj Mithal of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sanjay Karol of Patna High Court and Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court.

The apex court on Friday was hearing a petition questioning the delay in appointing these judges. The government said that it would soon clear the Supreme Court Collegium’s five recommendations.