SC Collegium approves appointment of 10 Permanent Judges in 3 HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposals to appoint ten Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in Kerala, Jharkhand and Bombay High Courts.

The Collegium, which met on July 21, has approved the proposals to appoint Justices V G Arun, N Nagaresh, T V Anilkumar and N Anil Kumar as Permanent Judges in Kerala High Court. They are now Additional Judges in the high court.

S A Bobde, approved the proposals to appoint Justices Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi, and Deepak Roshan as Permanent Judges in the Jharkhand High Court. They are currently Additional Judges in the high court.

Those approved for appointment as Permanent Judges in the Bombay High Court are Justices S M Modak, Jamadar N Jahiroddin, Vinay G Joshi, and Avachat R Govind. They, too, are currently Additional Judges in the high court.

