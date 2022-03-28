SC gives Centre more time to ‘place it’s stand’ on plea seeking minority status for Hindus in certain states

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre four more weeks “to place its stand” on a plea challenging its power to notify minorities under the National Minorities Commission Act, 1992, and seeking minority status for Hindus in states where their numbers have gone below others, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stating that he was yet to go through a counter affidavit filed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the matter and sought time for this.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs had filed a counter affidavit in the politically sensitive matter putting the onus of granting minority status to Hindus upon states saying even they have the power to declare a group as minority within their jurisdiction.

“I have received the reply, our reply, what stand Department has taken, I could not go through it”, Mehta told a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh seeking time.

Justice Kaul on a lighter note pointed out the reply had already appeared in newspapers and said in the order “learned Solicitor General submits that he will place the stand on the matters on record as he has yet not vetted the affidavit even though it may have appeared in the newspapers”.

Chuckling, Mehta too replied, “I have not read it…I am not aware of the view of the Department”.

Allowing the Centre’s request for time, the bench added in the order that “…he (SG) requests for four weeks time to place the stand on record on these matters” and fixed May 10 to hear it next.

The bench also referred to an Office Report drawn up by its Registry in the matter which said that the union home ministry, which is a party in the matter, had put the onus of responding to the petition on the ministry of minority affairs.

“…there is also some Office Report that some department has written, this does not per se (pertain) to our department, Home Ministry has written…what is all this, because you had appeared…”, Justice S K Kaul told Mehta.

The SG replied that he would check up on what really had happened. “I will check up. Union of India is before your Lordship”.

“Now they say this pertains to some minority affairs also…I couldn’t understand what response was this”, added Justice Kaul.

“Even if that (Home Ministry opening that Minority Affairs Ministry should deal ith it) was the reason, it should have come through us, not by way of direct”, the SG replied.

The bench told the senior law officer that if the government wanted some particular ministry to be impleaded, “that could have been done, that is not a problem”.

“Absolutely, we could have requested it. I’m not aware, nor is my learned friend Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, said the SG.

The Indian Express had on Sunday reported about the March 25 Office Report which while stating that the Ministry of Home Affairs had not filed any counter affidavit, pointed out that “however, an Office Memorandum…dated 09.10.2020 from Mr. Rajendra Kumar Bharti, Under Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs…has been received stating therein that the subject matter of the…petition is related to the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions Act, 2004 and the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, which comes under the purview of the Ministry of Education…and Ministry of Minority Affairs respectively. As MHA…has no role to play in the matter, it is requested that Ministry of Minority Affairs…may deal with the matter in consultation with Ministry of Education and Ministry of Law and Justice…and also protect the interest of MHA in the Writ Petition”, the report had pointed out.

The court was hearing a plea by Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay who said that as per the 2011 census, Hindus were a minority in Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, J&K, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Punjab and that they should be given minority status in these places following the principles laid down in the 2002 TMA Pai and 2005 Bal Patil judgments of the SC.

Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh saud “really speaking, this act will have to go. And they will have to come up with something like RERA where every state will have to have these committees, The TMA Pai judgement as well as the Bal Patil judgement says it can be done only by the state and can’t be done by the centre at all. And this Act gives the power to the centre to notify minorities”.