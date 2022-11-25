scorecardresearch
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking registration of same-sex marriages under Special Marriage Act

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response on plea seeking registration of same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The top court issued separate notices to the Government as well as the Attorney General of India and listed the matter for hearing in four weeks.

The matter was heard by a two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli.

The petitioners are a same-sex couple from Hyderabad, Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, who said that the non-recognition of same sex marriage amounted to discrimination, Live Law reported.

