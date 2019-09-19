SC calls own verdict on SC/ST Act ‘against spirit of Constitution’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned its own judgment forbidding arrest without prior permission for offences under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), calling it “against the spirit of the Constitution”, even as it expressed concern over manual scavenging deaths and “untouchability”.

The observation came from a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, and comprising Justices M R Shah and B R Gavai, while hearing a review petition filed by the Union government against the March 20, 2018, judgment of a two-judge bench.

Observing that last year’s judgment seems to have been borne out of misuse of the Act, Justice Shah said that alone cannot be a ground.

Justice Mishra asked, “Can you doubt anyone by caste? You are doubting a person just because he is SC/ST?”

“You can make a protective provision, but not like this,” he added, and wondered how “riders” could be put when they are “not permissible under (either) IPC or CrPC”.

The bench asked how can it be that when a member of SC or ST community goes to the police, a report will not be filed.

Taking serious note of instances of abuse of the Act by “vested interests” for political and personal reasons, a two-judge bench of Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit had, in the order last year, laid down stringent safeguards, including provision for anticipatory bail and vetting of complaint to determine if a case was made out before registration of FIR under the SC/ST Act.

The judgment stated, “To avoid false implication of an innocent, a preliminary enquiry may be conducted by the DSP concerned to find out whether the allegations make out a case under the Atrocities Act and that the allegations are not frivolous or motivated.” It also laid down that arrest can be made only with permission of the appointing authority where the accused is a public servant, and with sanction of the Senior Superintendent of Police of the district where the accused is not a public servant.

Following a political furore, the Union government had moved a review petition in the apex court.

Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal on Wednesday underscored the need for stringent provisions in view of the caste atrocities that are still continuing.

The court also took a serious view of the manual scavenging situation and deaths of people from SC/ST communities engaged in such work. Justice Mishra observed that nowhere in the world are people sent to “gas chambers to die”.

The bench was critical of the government for not providing protective gear such as masks and oxygen cylinders to people engaged in manual scavenging and cleaning manholes, and termed it “inhuman”. The bench observed, “Why are you not providing them masks and oxygen cylinders? In no country in the world people are sent to gas chambers to die. Four to five people are dying due to this every month.”

Agreeing with the concern expressed by the bench, Venugopal said deaths are also occurring due to potholes on roads but no action has been taken against the authorities.

He added that the law of tort dealing with civil wrongs is not practiced in the country. “A case cannot be filed against people who are sweeping the streets or cleaning sewers. Cases should be filed against supervisory officers and authorities who are responsible for such works, as they have collected taxes from the citizens for this,” the A-G said.

Justice Mishra said, “All human beings are equal and should provide them equal opportunities.” He added that untouchability still persists in the country, and this is “because you are not able to provide them” what is required for their uplift.

The judge said, “You say untouchability must stop. But has it? I am asking all of you, will any of you shake hands with them? The answer is no…. We have moved 70 years since Independence but these things are still happening.”

The bench reserved its verdict on the Centre’s plea and asked the parties to state what they had to in written submissions.

Hearing the review plea on April 3, 2018, the bench of Justices Goel and Lalit had refused to grant any interim stay of its judgment. The court said it had not diluted the Act but only attempted to protect the innocent.

After Justice Goel’s retirement, the matter was heard by the bench of Justices Mishra and Lalit, which on September 13 referred it to a three-judge bench “considering importance of the matter”.