Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Don’t mention again & again, very irritating: SC refuses submissions seeking early listing of Bilkis Bano’s plea

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha took objection to her counsel, Advocate Shobha Gupta, repeatedly seeking the setting up of another bench to hear the case.

bilkis banoBilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gangraped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain submissions seeking urgent listing of a plea filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in her gang rape case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud took objection to her counsel, Advocate Shobha Gupta, repeatedly seeking the setting up of another bench to hear the case. “The writ (petition) will be listed. Please, do not keep mentioning the same thing again and again,” the CJI said. “It is very irritating.”

The petition filed by Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter among 14 killed by a mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots, could not be heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday as one of the judges on the bench, Justice Bela M Trivedi, recused herself. No reason was given for Justice Trivedi’s recusal.

Bilkis had challenged the release of 11 men convicted in the case, following the remission of their life sentences.

The CJI will now have to set up a fresh bench to hear Bano’s case. In her petition, Bilkis said “the enmasse premature release of the convicts… has shaken the conscience of the society”. She pointed out that the Supreme Court had, in the past, held that enmasse remission cannot be permitted and that the case of each convict would have to be separately examined before extending the relief.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 11:39:09 am
