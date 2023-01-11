scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

SC to hear petition challenging Bihar’s caste survey next Friday

The petition, filed before the apex court by Nalanda resident Akhilesh Kumar, seeks to quash the state government’s notification. The petitioner said that the subject of the census falls in List 1 and only the Parliament can do anything about it.

The Bihar government plans to compile data on each family digitally through a mobile application as part of the eight-level survey. (File)

The Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging the Bihar government’s notification for conducting a caste-based survey on Friday, next week.

The petition, filed before the apex court by Nalanda resident Akhilesh Kumar, seeks to quash the state government’s notification. The petitioner said that the subject of the census falls in List 1 and only the Parliament can do anything about it.

The state government launched the caste survey exercise on January 7 this year. It plans to compile data on each family digitally through a mobile application as part of the eight-level survey — from the panchayat to the district level.

The mobile app will have a set of questions in a format, mentioning place, caste, the number of people in a family, their profession, and annual income, among others. The government plans to complete the process in about two or three months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:38 IST
Next Story

Decaying body of woman found in Noida; husband on the run

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close